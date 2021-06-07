Gareth Southgate describes Trent Alexander-injury Arnold’s as “heartbreaking.”

The news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the European Championship was “heartbreaking,” according to England manager Gareth Southgate, but the defender will be fit in time for next season.

After suffering a thigh injury late in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly win against Austria, the 22-year-old will miss the championships.

Alexander-Arnold, whose inclusion in Southgate’s 26-man squad had been a major topic of discussion in recent days, turned to Twitter to vent his dissatisfaction with the situation, saying simply, “Absolutely heartbroken.”

In March, the Liverpool defender was left out of a World Cup qualification triple-header.