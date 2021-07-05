Gareth Southgate believes Jude Bellingham’s response to Jordan Henderson’s goal sends a message.

England boss Gareth Southgate has praised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s bond with Jude Bellingham and the rest of the Three Lions’ younger youngsters.

On Saturday night, Liverpool captain Henderson was visibly ecstatic after heading in his first goal for England in a 4-0 win over Ukraine in the European Championship quarter-final in Rome.

Henderson, a veteran player who has captained his team to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League in recent years, may have indicated dissatisfaction with his limited participation in the tournament thus far, having made three appearances off the bench.

Henderson, according to the Mirror, has never grumbled about being a bit-part player, a substitute, or merely part of the squad after an injury-plagued season at Anfield.

When he broke his duck, teenage midfielder Bellingham raced over to celebrate with him, demonstrating how the new, younger generation had smoothly integrated into the club.

“We talked a lot about how that group had allowed a younger group to come in and have a profile because of the team, based on the hard work of those who had gone before,” Southgate said in the autumn.

“I believe the newer players are aware of this, and they appreciate the way the older players have welcomed them.

“I loved some of the bench reaction when Hendo scored because it was clear that the younger guys were ecstatic for him.

“There’s a great scene with Jude that demonstrates what Hendo offers to our atmosphere, as evidenced by the players’ delight. We’d all been there.

“He recognized that this would be a difficult and unique undertaking, but he has put himself into it wholeheartedly.”