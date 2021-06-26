Gareth Bale shrugs off questions about his future after Wales’ withdrawal from Euro 2020.

When asked about his future after Wales were eliminated from Euro 2020 after a 4-0 loss to Denmark in Amsterdam, Gareth Bale walked away from a post-match interview.

Kasper Dolberg scored twice for the Danes before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite rounded off an outstanding performance at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Bale captained Wales for the 96th time, but there was conjecture in the build-up to the tournament that the 31-year-old was considering retirement.

Bale rolled his eyes and stormed out of the post-match pitch-side interview when asked if this would be his final game for Wales.

Page defended Bale’s response to being questioned about his future by claiming that emotions were raw.

“He’s feeling like any other athlete in the locker room,” Page added. Disappointed.

“Why would he want to answer a question regarding his future?” says the narrator. It’s a careless question. What is the point of asking such a question?

“He’s just gotten off the field after a loss, and his emotions are still raw.

“By getting away and gathering his thoughts, he’s done the correct thing. It’s all about the group, what we’re going to accomplish now moving ahead, and how we’re going to recover.”

Wales started in promising fashion but never recovered from Dolberg’s 27th-minute opener and lost their discipline in the closing stages.

Before he terminated his post-match interview, Bale told BBC One: “It was not how we wanted the game to go. We started very well for the first 25 minutes, but conceded a goal and the game changed a little bit.

“We came out second half trying to play and unfortunately made a mistake to concede the (second) goal which I guess killed the momentum on our side.

“Obviously to finish the game how we did is disappointing. The boys are frustrated and angry, it is understandable, and I would rather us go out like that, kicking and screaming than laying off and doing nothing.”

