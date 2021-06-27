Gareth Bale is furious by Wales’ ‘disappointing’ defeat against Denmark.

Wales captain Gareth Bale expressed his disappointment at what could have been after his team was eliminated from Euro 2020 after a 4-0 loss to Denmark in Amsterdam.

Kasper Dolberg scored twice for the Danes before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite rounded off an impressive performance.

Wales’ woes were worsened when substitute Harry Wilson was sent off in the 90th minute for kicking Maehle.

Robert Page’s well-traveled team had made a promising start, but Bale made no excuses.

“We didn’t want the game to end the way it did. For the first 25 minutes, we played extremely well, but then we conceded a goal, and the game altered a little bit,” Bale remarked on BBC One.

“We came out in the second half wanting to play, but we made a mistake and conceded the (second) goal, which I think stopped our momentum.

“Obviously, the way we finished the game was unsatisfactory. It’s understandable that the guys are irritated and angry, and I’d prefer we go out kicking and screaming than sit around and do nothing.”

The second Denmark goal, according to Bale, should not have stood because of a foul on striker Kieffer Moore.

“I believe the referee is swayed by the crowd here, but it is what it is,” the Real Madrid striker explained. “It’s pointless to make excuses now; the job is done. All I can say is that it is disappointing.”

Wales have “lost an opportunity” to reach the last eight, according to Bale.

“One thing we can’t criticize is the boys’ effort,” he remarked. “That is the bare minimum for this bunch, yet I am still proud of them all.”

Bale, 31, was rumored to be considering retirement during the build-up to the event.

Bale has 96 caps for Wales and has 33 goals to his name.

Bale rolled his eyes and stormed out of the post-match pitch-side interview when asked if this would be his final game for Wales.