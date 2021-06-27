Gareth Bale: I’m going to play for Wales until the day I retire from football.

Gareth Bale has stated that he will never leave Wales while playing football.

Bale walked out of a TV interview when asked about his future after Wales were eliminated from Euro 2020 after a 4-0 round-of-16 loss to Denmark in Amsterdam.

During the build-up to the tournament, there was rumours that the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward was considering retirement.

Bale indicated at the end of his Tottenham loan spell last month that he knew where he would play next season, but that revealing it would “create havoc.”

Wales has begun their World Cup qualification campaign for 2022, with the finals in Qatar just 17 months away.

Bale, who is four outings away from becoming only the second Welshman to reach 100 caps, stated after the Denmark loss that he wants to continue playing for his country.

Bale told S4C immediately after ending a previous interview about his international future, “I want to continue to play.”

“People often ask dumb things, but I obviously like playing for Wales.

“I will represent Wales till the day I retire from football.”

Bale has one year left on his Real contract, and Carlo Ancelotti’s return to the Bernabeu is thought to increase his prospects of staying in Spain and finishing his term.

When Bale joined Real from Spurs in September 2013, Ancelotti was in charge, and the pair won the Champions League together later that season.

Bale described Ancelotti as a “fantastic manager” after his employment was announced at the beginning of the month, and indicated he would meet with the Italian to discuss his future after Euro 2020.

After a tumultuous relationship with former Real manager Zinedine Zidane, the Wales captain returned to Spurs last season, scoring 16 goals across all competitions.

In September, Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign resumes with a home and away doubleheader against Belarus and Estonia.

