Gareth Bale believes that Turkey’s backing will motivate Wales’ players in Baku.

Wales will be boosted by partisan Turkish support, according to Gareth Bale, in their second Euro 2020 match.

On Wednesday, some 34,000 people are expected in Baku’s Olympic Stadium, with Turkey likely to get the vast majority of the crowd.

Thousands of Turkey fans, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be in Baku for the crucial Group A match, while only a few hundred Wales fans will be there.

Due to Azerbaijan’s deep cultural, diplomatic, and economic links with Turkey, the local people will be cheering on Wales’ opponents in a stadium that will be nearly half-full.

After a year of virtually empty stadiums because to the Covid-19 outbreak, Wales captain Bale stated, “I believe it’s nice to be playing in front of big crowds.”

“It’ll be wonderful to get back to a bit of normalcy with that vibe at the stadium.

“Of course, we’d like to play in front of 34,000 Welsh fans, but that’s not going to happen.

It will be good to return to the stadium with that atmosphere and a sense of normalcy.

“If anything, it motivates us to be a little more ruthless on the pitch and maybe silence them.”

The big three Istanbul clubs — Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray – are noted for their loud and colorful support.

Bale had previously played for Real Madrid in Turkey and said, “Every time I’ve been there, the atmosphere has been tremendous.”

“We’ll feel like the visitors in a neutral stadium, and you know you’ll get a little more abuse.

“However, all of us footballers have dealt with it before; it’s the usual, and you get used to it.

“You get your energy from the environment. Of course, they’re not saying nice things, but I presume you’re trying to keep them quiet.

"It gives you a little extra motivation if you need it. It's the atmosphere that we appreciate the most that makes the difference.