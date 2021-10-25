Games to Watch in Week 9 of the Washington Newsday College Football Top 20 Rankings

So far this season, college football’s noon window has produced some of the most exciting games, and Saturday was no exception for fans of ranked teams playing early games.

Cincinnati and Oklahoma, both unbeaten and rated second and third, went on the road to face 1-5 clubs, and both favored teams fell behind early and looked sluggish.

Cincinnati pulled away late to defeat Navy 27-20. Oklahoma went scoreless in the first half and needed a strong second half to overcome Kansas and win 35-23 in a game that was much closer than the final score. To prevent an upset, the Sooners scored 21 points in the third quarter and received several key calls in their favor.

The Georgia Bulldogs remained in first place in The Washington Newsday top 20 rankings despite being idle on Saturday. Oklahoma fell one spot to No. 4, while Cincinnati remained at No. 2. After thrashing Tennessee, Alabama is now the new No. 3 team.

However, there were three upsets in the top 10, starting with Coastal Carolina’s loss to Appalachian State on Wednesday night. Oklahoma State fell 24-21 to a very good Iowa State squad, while Penn State lost 20-18 to Illinois in nine overtimes in the lowest-scoring game ever seen. It was the longest game ever played in Division I.

Michigan State remained in fifth place despite being idle on Saturday. This Saturday, the Spartans will face No. 6 Michigan. After their tremendous win over Northwestern, the Wolverines stayed at No. 6.

Oregon is still ranked seventh, followed by Ohio State (eighth), Texas A&M (ninth), and Iowa (tenth) (10).

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the top ten. The Michigan-Michigan State game will be shown on Fox at noon, while No. 15 Penn State will travel to face No. 8 Ohio State on ABC at 8 p.m. No. 10 Iowa will travel to Wisconsin, which looked impressive in its weekend win over Purdue.

After a convincing win over LSU, Ole Miss jumps three positions to No. 11. Wake Forest is still unbeaten and has climbed four spots to No. 12 after a 70-56 overtime-free win over Army. Oklahoma State has slid five spots to No. 13 in the rankings. This is a condensed version of the information.