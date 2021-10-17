Games to Watch in Week 8 of the Washington Newsday College Football Top 20 Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes showed they didn’t deserve in the No. 2 slot in practically every national poll just a week after climbing up to it. The Hawkeyes were defeated 24-7 at home by the unranked Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) fell 11 positions to No. 13 in The Washington Newsday’s Top 20 college football rankings.

Georgia is still the best team in the country after beating Kentucky 30-13. The Bulldogs appeared to be in complete control throughout the contest. Georgia will have a week off before taking on rival Florida in “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The Bearcats of Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 this week after defeating Central Florida 56-21. Cincinnati’s only close game this season has been an 11-point victory over Notre Dame. Before the teams meet in late November, the Bearcats will most likely need SMU to remain undefeated. Otherwise, Cincinnati’s schedule in the American Athletic Conference is less than ideal.

After upsetting TCU, Oklahoma goes up to No. 3 and Alabama drops to No. 4 after thrashing Mississippi State 49-9.

Despite a disappointing 20-15 win over Indiana, Michigan State leapfrogs to No. 5. This week, the Spartans are off before visiting No. 6 Michigan on Oct. 30.

At No. 7, Oregon is the highest-ranked one-loss team. The Ducks beat Cal 24-17 at home on Friday night, and they’ll face UCLA on Saturday.

After a dramatic come-from-behind win at Texas on Saturday, Oklahoma State jumps three positions to No. 8. This week, the Cowboys play a formidable Iowa State team. Coastal Carolina and Penn State round out the top ten.

The next ten teams were rearranged a little, with San Diego State making their first appearance at No. 19. After a 15-point win over Arkansas, Auburn is back at No. 20.

After losses to unranked teams last week, Arizona State and BYU both dropped out of the rankings.

The rankings for Week 8 — October 17, 2021 are listed below.

Georgia 7-1 vs. Florida on October 30 (in Jacksonville)

Navy3 vs. 2Cincinnati6-03

7-4 in Kansas

Alabama defeated Tennessee by a score of 6-15.

Michigan State 7-06 vs. Michigan6 on October 30

Northwestern7 vs. Michigan6-08

At UCLA, Oregon is favored by a score of 5-17.

At Iowa State, Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State 6-0.

Illinois10 vs. Penn State 5-19

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina6-010 (Wednesday)

At Indiana, Ohio State defeated the Hoosiers 5-113.

South Carolina 13 vs. Texas A&M 5-218

Iowa5-12 vs. Wisconsin14 on Oct. 30

N.C. State5-114at Miami16N.C. State5-120vs LSU15Ole Miss5-120vs LSU15N.C. State5-120vs LSU15

Forest6-015 vs. Army17

USC18Kentucky6-112Oct. 30 at Notre Dame5-116vs. USC18Kentucky6-112 This is a condensed version of the information.