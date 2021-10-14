Game 5 of the Dodgers-Giants series had a new starting pitcher named for Los Angeles.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers made a major pitching move just hours before Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. In the Dodgers’ elimination game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night, reliever Corey Knebel has been selected the starting pitcher.

In San Francisco, left-handed pitcher Julio Urias was set to start.

Knebel will most likely be used as the starter, pitching only one inning before Urias is called upon from the bullpen. Knebel made four starts during the regular season, facing only 22 hitters and allowing only one run.

Julio Urias’ opener will most likely be Corey Knebel.

Knebel has made four starts so far this season. He faced 22 hitters in total and only allowed one run. https://t.co/n1qNSswav4 The Dodgers’ gambit appeals to me. It prohibits San Francisco from stacking the top of the lineup with RHH platoon players. Corey Knebel has the ability to steal three outs and cut the game short. And Julio Urias is so methodical that it’s unlikely to disrupt his flow.

Knebel pitched 25.2 innings in the regular season and had a 2.45 ERA. In his lone appearance in the NLDS, the veteran tossed a flawless inning with two strikeouts in Game 2.

The Giants may have to adjust their lineup as a result of the ruling, as they will play a right-handed starter to begin the game. In Game 2, Giants manager Gabe Kapler lined up five right-handed hitters at the top of the lineup against southpaw Urias.

In his Game 2 start, Urias allowed one run and four baserunners across five innings. At Oracle Park, Los Angeles won 9-2.

The Giants are set to start Logan Webb. In the first game of the series, Webb pitched 7.2 shutout innings.

You’re placing players with a lot of energy and pressure in unfamiliar roles on the largest stage in the biggest game.

In the deciding game, the Giants are small favorites to beat the Dodgers. The winner will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.

In the regular season, San Francisco finished one game ahead of Los Angeles for the best record in MLB. The Dodgers have a 12-11 record versus the Giants.