Game 3 of the 2021 World Series between the Astros and the Braves: Predictions, Odds, and Pitching Preview

As the 2021 World Series moves to a National League ballpark, the Fall Classic has become a best-of-five series. With the series set at 1-1, the Atlanta Braves will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Friday night.

With a 6-2 win in Game 1, Atlanta clinched home-field advantage. The Astros evened the series with a 7-2 win over the Braves in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The third game is seen as a toss-up. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Braves have -110 odds to win at home. In their first road game of the series, the Astros have -106 odds.

The over/under on Friday is 8.5.

The ultimate winner getting to the rival team’s starter early has been the tale of each game. In the opener, Atlanta pounded Framber Valdez for eight hits and five runs in the first two innings. In Game 2, Houston returned the favor by scoring five runs in two innings against Max Fried.

On Friday night, the Braves will face Ian Anderson on the mound. Game 3 will be started by Luis Garcia for the Astros. Neither team’s starting lineup is familiar with the other’s starter.

Garcia had a strong rookie season in 2021 for Houston, going 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. In his first two playoff outings, the right-hander pitched like a rookie, allowing 10 runs in 3.2 innings. Garcia bounced back in Game 6 of the ALCS, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two baserunners and no runs to send the Astros to the World Series.

Anderson’s 3.58 ERA in the regular season has been followed by a 2.25 ERA in the postseason. Even though Anderson has only pitched four innings per start, the Braves have won all three of his starts. Before the playoffs, Anderson was averaging 5.1 innings per start.

Anderson has never allowed more than two runs in a postseason start since making his playoff debut a year ago. Anderson has a 1.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 30.2 postseason innings. Anderson has yet to lose a game in the playoffs.

Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley both had an OPS above.940 versus right-handed pitchers during the regular season. With the Braves, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall hit over.520 versus right-handed pitchers. Before his postseason explosion, Eddie Rosario slugged.602 against right-handed pitchers.

Garcia is the most likely to be eliminated from Game 3 early. On the road, he had a 4.24 ERA.