Galopin Des Champs Seeks Redemption in Cheltenham Gold Cup 2026 Showdown

The 2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle, with a highly competitive field set to battle for the prestigious title on Friday, March 13, 2026. The race, which is scheduled to start at 16:00, will see top chasers tackle the demanding 3 miles and 2½ furlongs of Cheltenham’s New Course, jumping 22 fences along the way. With a prize fund of £625,000, this year’s event promises to deliver an exciting contest.

The Contenders

Leading the charge is the 10-year-old dual champion, Galopin Des Champs, from Willie Mullins’ stable. A seasoned winner of the Gold Cup, Galopin Des Champs will be looking to reclaim the title he lost last year. After finishing third in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2025, his supporters remain optimistic that the performance was a warm-up for his return to top form. “I wouldn’t rule out a third win, even at 10, after his excellent run in the Savills Chase,” said one leading analyst, emphasizing his potential to dominate once again.

However, standing in his way is the reigning champion, Inothewayurthinkin, trained by Gavin Cromwell. In 2025, Inothewayurthinkin delivered a stunning finish to deny Galopin Des Champs a historic hat-trick. Though his performances this season have been somewhat underwhelming, Inothewayurthinkin’s previous triumphs at Cheltenham cannot be ignored, and many believe he could still rise to the occasion when the tapes go up.

While the Irish dominance in the race is strong—23 of the 33 entries come from across the Irish Sea—British hopes are not to be dismissed. Among the top British contenders is The Jukebox Man, trained by Ben Pauling and owned by football legend Harry Redknapp. After an impressive victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day 2025, The Jukebox Man is expected to be a formidable challenger, with many surprised that he isn’t at the very top of the betting market.

Another British-trained hopeful is Jango Baie, trained by Nicky Henderson. Jango Baie finished just behind The Jukebox Man in the King George, and his stamina suggests the challenging Gold Cup trip could suit him well. “He’s definitely the one to take out of the King George,” said one racing pundit.

Willie Mullins, always a major player at Cheltenham, has entered a strong contingent of nine horses, including Galopin Des Champs, Gaelic Warrior, and Grand National winners I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett. Gaelic Warrior, in particular, is generating significant buzz, with Mullins’ son Patrick predicting that the horse could claim the Gold Cup victory.

Other noteworthy entries include Grey Dawning, trained by Dan Skelton, and Haiti Couleurs, who made a memorable win at the Welsh Grand National. Scotland’s hopes rest with Myretown, while France is represented by the sole Gallic entry, Gold Tweet.

The race also boasts a number of rising stars, including Affordale Fury, who triumphed in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, defeating both Galopin Des Champs and Inothewayurthinkin. Banbridge, Fastorslow, and Grangeclare West add further depth to an already competitive field.

Anticipation Builds

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is not only a test of speed and stamina but also of jumping technique and tactical skills. The gruelling uphill finish has become legendary, often producing dramatic conclusions. With tickets already selling fast, fans from across the UK, Ireland, and beyond are eagerly awaiting the race of the year. Multi-day tickets for key enclosures, such as Club, Tattersalls, and Best Mate, have already sold out, increasing anticipation for the event.

In addition to the £625,000 prize fund, the winner will walk away with £351,687, with substantial rewards extending all the way down to eighth place. But beyond the financial incentive, it’s the prestige and history of the Gold Cup that draws many to Cheltenham each year. Past champions like Golden Miller, Arkle, and Best Mate have forever etched their names into the sport’s history, and this year’s field will look to add their own names to that storied list.

With final declarations and jockey bookings expected in the lead-up to the race, speculation is sure to intensify. Will Galopin Des Champs regain his title? Can Inothewayurthinkin replicate last year’s magic? Or will a new contender rise to challenge for glory? One thing is certain—March 13 promises to deliver a Gold Cup full of drama, excitement, and heart-pounding racing.