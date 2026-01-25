Gaethje vs Pimblett Headlines UFC 324 in Las Vegas

The UFC 324 showdown tonight in Las Vegas will feature a thrilling clash for the interim lightweight title as Justin Gaethje takes on rising star Paddy Pimblett in a highly anticipated battle. The fight is the centerpiece of a star-studded card, with both fighters gunning for a chance at the title and a future shot at reigning champion Islam Makhachev.

TV and Streaming Options

UFC fans in the UK can catch the action through a range of platforms including discovery , Sky, EE TV, Prime Video, and Virgin Media TV. The main card will be available for purchase on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99, while the early prelims will stream live via UFC Fight Pass, the promotion’s subscription service, priced from £6.99 per month.

The broadcast begins with the prelims at 12 a.m. GMT on TNT Sports 1, followed by the main card, which kicks off after midnight. For those with TNT Sports subscriptions, the event can also be streamed via the discovery app and website.

In addition to the main event, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley makes his return to the octagon in the co-main event against China’s Song Yadong. O’Malley is hoping to bounce back after two consecutive title defeats, adding further star power to an already action-packed night.

The undercard features a mix of exciting matchups, including Ipswich’s Arnold Allen, ranked sixth in the featherweight division, facing Brazilian Jean Silva. Also on the card is a heavyweight battle between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis, as well as a women’s strawweight bout between former champion Rose Namajunas and Natalia Silva.

Originally set to be even more spectacular, the event lost some luster earlier this month when women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was forced to postpone her comeback after Kayla Harrison underwent neck surgery. Despite this, UFC 324 remains one of the biggest events of the year.

The action-packed night will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, with the entire event being the first UFC show under a lucrative new seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount , valued at £5.7 billion. Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest installment in UFC’s epic fight calendar, which promises explosive battles and high-stakes drama.