Gael Monfils Says Goodbye to Australian Open After Emotional Farewell

Gael Monfils brought his legendary career at the Australian Open to a close on January 20, 2026, as the 39-year-old French tennis star battled in a heart-wrenching four-hour match against Australia’s Dane Sweeny. The emotional first-round loss, 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5, marked the end of an era for the tennis world.

Monfils’ Final Farewell on the Court

The match, held at Melbourne Park’s Kia Arena, saw the iconic Monfils leave everything on the court in a dramatic encounter. Known for his jaw-dropping athleticism, Monfils delivered a spectacle of relentless defense and gravity-defying shots, but Sweeny, a 24-year-old qualifier ranked No. 182, showed equal resilience and skill, securing his first Grand Slam main draw win.

The atmosphere in the arena was electric, with fans chanting for both players—Aussies in yellow and green and French supporters waving tricolors. The opening set saw Monfils take a tiebreak, and though he fought back in the fourth, it was Sweeny who clinched the victory. “It almost felt like I was watching a show,” Sweeny said after the match, still stunned by the historic moment. “To beat a legend of the game… it’s overwhelming.”

For Monfils, this match represented more than just a loss—it was the closing chapter of a career that began at the Australian Open in 2003. Despite the defeat, Monfils took a moment after the match to reflect on his journey, fighting back tears as he addressed the crowd. “Thank you so much for this amazing ride,” Monfils said, pausing for a moment to compose himself. “I’ve had so many great memories here. Even today, nearly four hours of tennis.”

Monfils’ Australian Open legacy spans over 20 years, with highlights including his quarterfinals appearances in 2016 and 2022. His dynamic style of play and ability to deliver thrilling five-set matches earned him a special place in the hearts of tennis fans worldwide. His career Grand Slam five-set record stands at a notable 22-21, showcasing his incredible tenacity.

Legacy and New Beginnings for Sweeny

Monfils’ farewell was made even more poignant by the presence of his wife, Elina Svitolina, the No. 12 seed in the women’s draw, who cheered him on from the stands. Their relationship, both personal and professional, has inspired many fans and players alike. After the match, Monfils praised Sweeny for his perseverance and offered him well wishes for the next round, encapsulating the sportsmanship that has defined his career.

For Sweeny, this victory marked a breakthrough in his career, with the Australian’s triumph over Monfils giving him the confidence and recognition he needs to push forward. “It’s a pinch-myself moment,” Sweeny remarked, clearly in awe of the opportunity to beat a legend in front of his home crowd.

Monfils’ retirement signals the end of a significant chapter in tennis history. His unique combination of athleticism, charisma, and humility has left an indelible mark on the sport, not just in France but worldwide. As he walked off the court for the final time, the crowd’s standing ovation was a fitting tribute to a player who not only entertained but also inspired a generation of tennis fans.