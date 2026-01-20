Gabriel Jesus Eyes Fitness as Arsenal’s Title Hopes Grow

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has expressed his confidence in the team’s chances this season after a challenging recovery from an 11-month injury layoff. The Brazilian, who returned to action in December following a knee injury sustained in January 2025, has been a pivotal figure in the Gunners’ strong form as they sit at the top of both the Premier League and their Champions League group.

Having missed nearly a full year, Jesus marked his return with a goal in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa. With 11 appearances this season, the striker has made a successful return to the pitch, but he insists that his primary goal for the remainder of the 2025/26 season is maintaining his fitness. “I think my first target is to be healthy, from now till the end of the season,” Jesus remarked, reflecting on the injury-riddled start to his Arsenal career. “I’m so glad that since I came back, I have had a lot of minutes. So I think we are building something good for me, for my knee, for my whole body. So, I’m in a good way to help the team.”

Arsenal’s Champions League Ambitions

As the season progresses, Jesus is also looking ahead to Arsenal’s Champions League campaign, where they are poised to face Inter Milan in the knockout stages. The Gunners will head to San Siro with confidence, sitting atop their group, but Jesus is cautious about the challenges ahead. “We came here last year and we saw how tough it is to play against them,” he noted, remembering their 1-0 loss in the previous campaign. Despite the defeat, Jesus believes Arsenal is in a much stronger position now, with a team full of belief and ambition. “We have to believe. Otherwise, why are we here?” he said. “But obviously, we know that there’s still a long way to go.”

Arsenal’s renewed focus on consistency has seen them build a solid platform for the rest of the season, with the Premier League title firmly in their sights. Jesus, now in his fourth season with the club, is determined to contribute to a title push, as the team looks to secure silverware and build on the progress made in recent years. “In football, you have to play each game like a fighter,” Jesus said. “We are trying to play each game to win and then, at the end of the season, we see where we are and I think, once again, we are in a brilliant place.”