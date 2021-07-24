Gabriel Agbonlahor confirms Kalvin Phillips’ prediction that Liverpool supporters will embrace him.

According to former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor, Liverpool is “definitely” interested in Kalvin Phillips.

During his time on international duty, the Leeds United midfielder thrived and was one of the standout performances for Gareth Southgate’s side, becoming a well-known name.

Phillips played every game for the Three Lions, who came up just short of winning their first major trophy in 55 years, although he received a lot of plaudits for his performance against Croatia in the Group D opener.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool are thought to be seeking for a midfielder, with Jordan Henderson’s future also in doubt due to a rumored contract dispute.

Phillips, who has three years left on his Elland Road contract, will be on the radar of a number of clubs, according to Agbonlahor, with the Reds potentially causing Marcelo Bielsa a “headache” in trying to keep him.

He told Football Insider, “I think he’ll be on everyone’s radar, not just Liverpool.”

“He’s a fantastic player who was a standout performer for England in the Euros. Every team in the Premier League, as well as teams around Europe, will be keeping an eye on him and will almost certainly want to sign him.

“Trying to keep hold of him is going to be a worry for Leeds because he’s been excellent.

“I’m sure Liverpool is keeping an eye on him. However, getting him out of there will come at a hefty cost.”

The 25-year-old began his career at Elland Road, where he made his debut against Wolves when he was 19 years old. Jurgen Klopp first saw the midfielder on the first day of last season, when he started for a Leeds team that pushed Liverpool all the way to the end, with Liverpool relying on a late Mohamed Salah penalty.