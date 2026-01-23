Fury’s Potential Return and Dubois Clash on the Horizon

Tyson Fury is eyeing a return to the ring, with Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming heavyweight unification bout at Wembley becoming a key moment for the Gypsy King’s future plans. Fury, fresh off a couple of setbacks to Usyk, could soon square off with the Ukrainian in a trilogy fight next April, while also considering a potential bout with Dubois, who is managed by the same promoter, Frank Warren.

Although Warren has expressed reservations about matching two of his fighters, he noted the potential conflict, saying, “It is not a fight I’d like to see for obvious reasons.” However, the prospect of Fury facing Dubois excites fans, given their prior sparring sessions and personal banter. Fury, though, remains cautious, stating, “If I were to return and face Daniel Dubois, I’d demolish him. He wouldn’t land a single punch.” Fury’s confidence is unshaken, despite the two sharing the ring before in sparring. He further added, “It would be a one-sided beating. His style and mine don’t match at all.” Fury’s words, while pointed, reflect his belief in his superiority should they ever clash.

Dubois’ Rise and Fury’s Reluctance

Dubois, who is at the peak of his career, earned his IBF world title after knocking out Anthony Joshua in a stunning upset in 2025. Yet, despite holding the IBF belt, Fury has made it clear he has no interest in challenging Dubois for the title. “I would rather fight him for the British title,” Fury said, expressing disdain for the IBF belt. “I wouldn’t even want it if you gave it to me as a gift. I’d probably burn it on YouTube.” His reluctance to engage with the IBF title stems from his past with the organization, as Fury was stripped of the IBF title back in December 2015.

Dubois, 27, however, remains eager for the fight. He believes Fury’s return to the ring is inevitable, particularly with so many belts on the line. “I think he’ll come back,” Dubois said. “He’ll fancy it once all the titles are on the table. That’s the kind of mega fight we need in the heavyweight division.” While Fury continues to hint at his possible return, Dubois is hopeful the heavyweight division will see more action, with both men potentially on a collision course in the near future.