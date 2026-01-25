Furman and UNC Greensboro Battle for SoCon Supremacy

The Southern Conference men’s basketball race continues to heat up as the Furman Paladins and UNC Greensboro Spartans prepare for a crucial matchup at Bodford Arena on January 23, 2026. With both teams tied at 4-3 in conference play, this game carries significant weight in shaping the trajectory of their seasons.

Furman Seeks Redemption, UNC Greensboro Eyes Momentum

Furman, sporting a 13-7 overall record, entered the year with high expectations but finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Most recently, the Paladins fell 77-75 to Citadel, a loss that underscored their struggles. Despite strong individual performances from Alex Wilkins (15 points, 9 assists) and Charles Johnston (15 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks), Furman has been inconsistent, particularly from the three-point line, where they are converting just 31%, one of the worst rates in Division 1 basketball.

Adding to their challenge, Furman will be without Cooper Bowser, a key scoring threat, for this game. This leaves Wilkins and Asa Thomas to shoulder the offensive load, and the team will need to refocus on their strengths—dominating the glass and playing inside—if they are to snap their losing streak and reassert themselves as conference contenders.

On the other hand, UNC Greensboro, which holds an 8-12 overall record, has had a tumultuous season but appears to be finding its rhythm. The Spartans come into this game fresh off an 85-78 victory over VMI, thanks to a sensational performance from Justin Neely, who tallied 22 points and 22 rebounds. His efforts, along with Donald Whitehead Jr.’s 18 points, powered UNC Greensboro to a much-needed win. While the Spartans have struggled with turnovers throughout the season, their aggressive defense and three-point shooting (35.4% from beyond the arc) give them a fighting chance against the Paladins.

Despite their record, UNC Greensboro has been a dangerous team when clicking on all cylinders, making this an intriguing matchup. Furman is favored, with odds ranging from -3.5 to -5.5 points, but the Spartans’ defense and perimeter shooting could pose a challenge.

For Furman, the road ahead is clear: rediscover their offensive balance and tighten up their shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. The Paladins lead the SoCon with 16.4 assists per game and are also tops in the league for defensive rebounds, averaging 26.1 per contest. However, if they continue to get caught up in a three-point shootout, they risk playing into the hands of a well-drilled UNC Greensboro team.

Meanwhile, UNC Greensboro’s ability to push the pace and convert from deep could prove pivotal in this game. While their turnover woes have held them back, their aggressive approach on offense and stifling defense could make them a formidable opponent in a high-stakes SoCon clash.

Both teams will be battling not just for the win, but for positioning in the conference standings, as every game from here on out has playoff implications. Furman will look to rebound from their recent struggles, while UNC Greensboro will aim to continue building momentum and prove they can compete with the SoCon’s best.

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on the floor at Bodford Arena to see which team can execute their game plan and come out on top in this crucial midseason showdown.