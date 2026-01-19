Fullkrug’s Late Header Lifts Milan Past Lecce in Serie A Clash

Niclas Fullkrug marked his AC Milan debut with a dramatic late goal to secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Lecce at San Siro on January 19, 2026. The German striker’s header in the 76th minute ensured that Milan stayed within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan as they continued their pursuit of the Scudetto.

Fullkrug Delivers as Allegri’s Tactics Pay Off

The match began with Milan on the front foot, pressing Lecce deep into their half. Coach Massimiliano Allegri opted for a bold midfield configuration with Ricci, Jashari, and Rabiot—an unorthodox trio that helped Milan control the flow of the game. Despite Milan’s dominance, Lecce’s defense held firm, with goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone emerging as the star of the show for the visitors. The Lecce shot-stopper made several key saves, including one to deny Christian Pulisic from close range early in the second half.

However, the home side’s attacking pressure eventually paid off. Milan’s best chances in the first half came from Rafael Leao, who had a goal ruled out for offside, and Alexis Saelemaekers, whose effort narrowly missed the target. Pulisic, who returned to the starting lineup after being rested in the previous match, struggled to find his usual rhythm, and was substituted for Fullkrug in the 73rd minute—just moments before the German striker’s game-winning moment.

Fullkrug’s introduction proved to be a tactical masterstroke by Allegri. Three minutes after coming on, the 31-year-old rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Saelemaekers and powered a header past Falcone, sparking celebrations in the stands. The goal not only secured Milan’s hard-fought victory but also marked Fullkrug’s first Serie A goal since his arrival from West Ham, a club where his time had been marked by injury setbacks and inconsistent form.

Despite Milan’s lead, Lecce pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but Milan’s defense, marshaled by goalkeeper Mike Maignan and center-backs Fikayo Tomori, Gabbia, and De Winter, remained resolute. Lecce’s lone corner in the dying minutes failed to trouble the hosts, who nearly doubled their advantage through Christopher Nkunku, only for Falcone to make another vital save.

Allegri’s Squad Depth Shines Through

With the win, Milan maintain second place in Serie A with 46 points, just three behind Inter Milan, who top the standings. The Rossoneri are on an unbeaten run and look well-positioned in their quest for the title. As Reuters reported, “A profligate AC Milan secured a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Lecce, with Niclas Fullkrug heading in a late winner to ensure they kept pace in the Serie A title race.”

Coach Allegri’s tactical decisions were praised, particularly his unconventional midfield setup and the substitution of Fullkrug, which ultimately unlocked the win. “The midfield trio of Ricci, Jashari, and Rabiot broke down Lecce’s defense,” noted Football Italia, “and bringing on Fullkrug unlocked the victory.”

Lecce, despite their valiant defensive effort, remain in the lower half of the table, struggling to find any attacking spark. Nikola Stulic and his fellow forwards were unable to capitalize on their limited opportunities, with Stulic’s performance drawing criticism for his inefficiency in front of goal.

Looking ahead, Milan will face a tough away challenge against Roma, a direct rival in the race for the top four. Lecce, on the other hand, will be eager to regroup and address their attacking issues as they aim to break their losing streak.