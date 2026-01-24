Fulham’s Silva Urges Battle to Retain Harry Wilson Amid Interest

Marco Silva has called on Fulham to fight hard to retain Harry Wilson after the winger’s stunning late free-kick sealed a 2-1 victory over Brighton, a crucial win for the Cottagers. With just months left on his contract, the Welsh international has become a key player at Craven Cottage, drawing interest from several top clubs.

Wilson, 28, has been in exceptional form this season, with eight goals and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances. His recent performances, including his match-winning goal in stoppage time against Brighton, have proven pivotal in Fulham’s rise to seventh in the Premier League table, just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. Silva acknowledged that Fulham’s challenge to hold onto the forward will not be easy, given the heightened competition as Wilson’s contract nears its expiration.

Wilson’s Vital Role as Fulham Eye European Push

Silva admitted the fight to keep Wilson is a difficult one, particularly with the growing interest from other clubs. “The more he scores, many more clubs are going to be around him,” Silva said. “This is football business. When a player gets to the end of his contract, this kind of thing is going to happen.” Despite the uncertainty, Silva emphasized that Wilson is enjoying his time at Fulham, underscoring that the club must do everything possible to retain him.

Fulham, who have quietly emerged as contenders for a European spot, have been navigating a challenging season with key injuries, including the absence of striker Rodrigo Muniz. Silva has previously stressed the need for further reinforcements, with Fulham reportedly bidding for PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi as the January transfer window draws to a close. With Raul Jimenez the only senior striker available, Wilson’s contributions from the right flank have proven increasingly crucial to Fulham’s offensive strategy.