Fulham’s January Transfer Plans: Key Targets and Potential Deals

With the January transfer window closing on February 2, Fulham are expected to make a final push in the market, aiming to strengthen their squad. The club has been active in recent weeks, with a number of key developments already shaping their strategy.

Striking and Midfield Reinforcements Top Fulham’s List

Fulham’s main focus is adding more quality in attacking positions, with both wide forwards and strikers on their radar. One of their key targets is Oscar Bobb, the highly-rated Manchester City player. The Cottagers are reportedly willing to pay around £35 million to secure Bobb’s signature now, rather than waiting for a potential move in the summer. However, competition from other suitors could complicate the deal.

In addition to attacking reinforcements, Fulham are also looking to bolster their midfield. The club has explored a potential deal for French defensive midfielder Arthur Atta, though a £17.5 million bid this month was rejected by Udinese, who are holding out for £35 million. This price tag is currently seen as too high by the London club.

While Fulham has been in talks with a range of players, their transfer activity is not solely focused on incoming moves. Several key players in their current squad are set to become free agents in the summer, including striker Raul Jiménez and standout performer Harry Wilson. The club is prioritizing a contract extension for Wilson, who has been one of their best players this season.

Fulham has also been linked with a move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, currently on loan at Roma, though the deal remains speculative. Another name that has surfaced in transfer discussions is Ricardo Pepi, the 22-year-old American striker. However, Pepi’s potential move to Fulham has been complicated by an injury that will keep him out of action for the next two months.

As the transfer window edges towards its deadline, Fulham’s decision-making will be critical. The club is determined to make the right moves to strengthen their squad, but with several high-stakes deals in the balance, it remains to be seen how many will be finalized in time.