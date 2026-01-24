Fulham Pursue PSV Striker Ricardo Pepi Amid Injury Crisis

Fulham have moved to strengthen their attack by submitting a bid for PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi, as the club faces a critical shortage of fit strikers ahead of the January transfer window deadline.

The Cottagers are currently without key forwards, with only Raul Jimenez available for Marco Silva’s frontline. The club has been forced to rely on Jimenez after Rodrigo Muniz, another striker, underwent hamstring surgery in November. Muniz is expected to return to fitness soon but remains unavailable for immediate selection.

It remains unclear whether the bid for Pepi has been accepted, though sources suggest Fulham’s interest in the 20-year-old U.S. international has been longstanding. Pepi, who has shown promise with his performances in the Eredivisie, could be the attacking reinforcement Silva has been seeking as his squad struggles with depth in the attacking third.

Silva Talks Strategy Amid Transfer Struggles

Despite being active in the market, Fulham have yet to make any new signings this January. Silva, however, remained optimistic about the club’s transfer ambitions, stating that the squad’s objectives for the month have remained clear and consistent. “We were aligned on everything we wanted to achieve in January,” Silva said on Friday.

The manager acknowledged the challenges of the January transfer window, especially when compared to the summer market. Fulham’s business this month has been hampered by a combination of factors, including international commitments. Several key players, including Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey, have been away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

While Silva expressed frustration at the timing of the window, he underscored that the club’s efforts were carefully coordinated. “The January transfer window is never easy,” he added. “There are many factors beyond my control, including financial strategies and other considerations that I can’t precisely comment on.”

With the final week of the transfer window fast approaching, Fulham are still hoping to bring in reinforcements that can provide vital support for their beleaguered attacking unit.