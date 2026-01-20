Fulham Moves Ahead of Rivals in Oscar Bobb’s £35 Million Transfer Bid

Fulham is intensifying efforts to bring Manchester City’s Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb to Craven Cottage in a £35 million deal, setting up a potential January transfer saga. The West London club has entered advanced discussions with City, attempting to secure the 22-year-old’s services in a move that could shake up the Premier League’s winter window.

Once a highly promising talent after joining City from Vålerenga in 2019, Bobb’s route to a regular starting spot has been increasingly difficult. Injuries have marred his progress, including a leg fracture early in the 2024/25 season and a hamstring setback in December, which kept him sidelined for several weeks. Despite his potential, Bobb has struggled to break through at City, with competition for places growing fiercer following their recent £82.5 million spending spree, including the addition of defender Marc Guehi.

City’s Mixed Signals on Bobb’s Future

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has offered little insight into Bobb’s long-term future. When asked about the winger’s fitness ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Bodø/Glimt, Guardiola responded curtly, “He says he’s not fit, so he’s not fit.” This brief statement has only fueled speculation that Bobb’s days at the Etihad are numbered, as he continues to battle both injury and a crowded squad.

The signing of Antoine Semenyo for £62.5 million has further constrained Bobb’s chances at regular first-team action, prompting City to reassess their options. With the club open to offers in the £30-35 million range for Bobb, the opportunity for him to leave seems imminent. Fulham’s bid stands out not only for its competitive price tag but for its display of ambition, as the club looks to make a statement with a move that could boost their attacking depth.

Bobb’s versatility makes him an ideal target for Fulham manager Marco Silva, with the player capable of playing on either wing or centrally. The club, which has struggled with injury concerns of its own—particularly in the attacking third—sees Bobb as a valuable asset to fill gaps left by potential departures. Rumors continue to link Adama Traore with a move to West Ham, and uncertainty surrounding Harry Wilson’s future means Fulham could greatly benefit from Bobb’s creativity and pace.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly keeping an eye on Bobb’s situation, though none have taken decisive action. Dortmund, in particular, has shown interest since December but has yet to make an official offer. Fulham’s proactive approach has put them in pole position, as they continue to pursue the deal that could reshape their forward options for the remainder of the season.

As the transfer window continues, all eyes will be on both Craven Cottage and the Etihad. Fulham’s bold move may finally bring the creative spark they need, but with competition from other clubs and a volatile market, the Oscar Bobb saga is far from over. This deal could ultimately define the trajectory of both Fulham’s season and Bobb’s career at the highest level.