FSG’s struggles continue as a transfer decision threatens to significantly harm Liverpool.

The importance of three points had faded into insignificance by the time kick-off arrived when Liverpool last visited Leeds United.

The night before the Reds’ match against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, plans for a European Super League were unveiled, making football fans sick to their stomachs.

On the evening of April 19, Liverpool’s fight for Champions League qualifying was of minor consequence; the greater issue was why Fenway Sports Group had agreed to such a proposition that would permanently reshape football.

FSG took this choice without consulting the Liverpool players or Jurgen Klopp, who were forced to face difficult questions ahead to the match, as well as being informed by Leeds that they had to “earn” the right to compete in Europe’s top league.

With the pressure on Liverpool to keep their push up the Premier League table, Klopp was put in an awkward situation when asked about the ESL intentions before the game.

He told Sky Sports, “I first heard about it yesterday, when you’re trying to prepare for a very difficult game against Leeds United.”

“It’s a tricky one; I see why people aren’t happy with it. Neither the players nor I were involved in any of the processes. We were unaware of it, and now we must wait to see how it unfolds.

“I heard there are warm-up shirts, we will not wear them and we cannot,” he said of Leeds’ ‘Champions League: Earn it’ t-shirts.

“It’s a joke if someone thinks he can tell us that you have to earn [the right]to play in the Champions League. It’s a complete farce.

“It irritates me, and it’s in our dressing room. Thank you very much if that was a Leeds idea.”

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw on the night, conceding three minutes from time to lose all three points.

After the match, the focus swiftly moved back to the ESL, prompting Reds vice-captain James Milner to take a firm stand on the issue.

“My own opinion is that I don’t like it, and I hope it doesn’t happen,” he remarked.

Milner’s ambition came realized when English clubs quickly reversed their unpopular stance. “The summary has come to an end.”