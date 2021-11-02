FSG’s long game has put Liverpool in a position where Mohamed Salah could only dream of playing for Barcelona.

Liverpool would have been under more pressure in the past, before the pandemic exposed the vulnerability of some of Europe’s biggest clubs’ finances, when it came to Mohamed Salah’s condition.

The 29-year-old Egyptian’s form this season has been nothing short of incredible, catapulting him into the top tier of players; a guy who, based on what we’ve seen over the last several months, is the best in the world right now.

Of course, there’s a contract dispute brewing in the background, one that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, must resolve if they want to avoid more damage to their brand.

The financial load will be heavy, but the impact on and off the field if Salah is permitted to depart Anfield for greener pastures will be enormous.

There’s reason to believe that his long-term future lies with Liverpool – it’s surely his aim, if his recent comments are accurate. However, breaching FSG’s wage structure, which has grown to be the second highest in the Premier League, may be a hardship they must bear.

Salah has two years left on his contract, but it’s hard to picture the Reds letting him walk away for nothing to a rival if a deal can’t be done.

However, they have been given more time than they would have had in normal times, prior to the epidemic altering the landscape of European football.

Real Madrid has had to implement certain austerity measures in order to offset the pandemic’s effects, but they are anticipated to be back on track by next summer. But they’ve already made a statement about where they want to go next, with Kylian Mbappe the man they’re after.

Then there's the city of Barcelona. A club that has for so long been able to lure players away with the promise of European glory and the opening of a chequebook. The motto is "Mes Que Un Club." It is currently more than.