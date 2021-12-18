FSG, the owners of Liverpool, were beaten to the purchase of Brazilian giants Cruzeiro by Ronaldo.

FSG, the owners of Liverpool, were beaten to the purchase of Brazilian giants Cruzeiro by football legend Ronaldo.

According to South American media sources, FSG made a ‘proposal’ to buy the club after it became the first in Brazil to convert from a non-profit to a corporate company.

The Boston-based firm, on the other hand, is said to have’missed out’ on a partnership with the 1994 and 2002 World Cup winners.

Ronaldo, now 45, began his career at Cruzeiro before moving to Europe in 1994 to join PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

“I am extremely glad to have finalized this contract,” O Fenômeno, who went on to play for Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, is reported in Brazilian outlet Globo as saying.

“I have a lot to offer back to Cruzeiro, and I want to return the club to its rightful place.”

“We still have a lot of work to do.”

“I appeal to the fans to reconnect with the club and attend games at the stadium because we will require a great deal of strength and solidarity.”

“To make Cruzeiro great again, we have a lot of effort and desire ahead of us.” We don’t have anything to be proud of just yet, but we have a lot of ambition.” Only a few weeks ago, FSG agreed to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team, a deal that is still awaiting NHL clearance.

The transaction is part of the company’s ‘FSG 3.0’ strategy, which aims to add additional sports clubs to its portfolio, albeit it appears they were forced to wait to establish themselves in South America.

In 2019, Cruzerio was relegated to the second level for the first time in its 98-year history, sparking protests among fans.

According to Brazilian media, the club had two other offers on the table, but a statement from XP Investimento, a Brazilian investment management firm, stated Ronaldo has become a majority shareholder, with the investment going through Tara Sports.

Ronaldo, a Brazilian legend, already owns a franchise.