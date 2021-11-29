FSG, the owners of Liverpool, have broken their silence following the confirmation of a £656 million takeover transaction.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, has disclosed why they are buying the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After the takeover transaction was confirmed, subject to NHL clearance, Tom Werner, chairman of both FSG and Liverpool, explained why the firm opted to add the NHL ice hockey franchise to their growing portfolio.

FSG has been looking to add another sporting franchise since receiving a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March, an investment that was intended to allow FSG to continue investing in infrastructure and focus on expansion despite the financial strains imposed by the pandemic.

Both camps have announced the purchase for the Penguins, which is valued at roughly $875 million (£656 million), with Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux staying on as part of the management team and joining the FSG ownership group, which has had control of the team since 1999 when it was saved from bankruptcy.

The agreement must be approved by the NHL board of governors, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

In a statement released by the Penguins, Werner said: “The Pittsburgh Penguins are a quality National Hockey League team with a strong organization, a rich history, and a raucous, enthusiastic fan base. We’ll work hard to keep the incredible Penguins’ heritage of titles and thrilling play alive.

“We’re very excited to welcome Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle to FSG, and we have the highest regard for everything they’ve done to help the Penguins become the perennially successful team they are today. We’re excited to work with Mario, Ron, and the rest of the Penguins front office.” FSG has now added to a $8 billion portfolio that includes Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise, RFK Racing NASCAR team, Fenway Sports Management, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate, and the NESN regional sports TV network, which was advised on the transaction by Bank of America.

FSG CEO John W Henry also owns the Boston Globe newspaper, which is not part of the FSG group.

“Fenway Sports Group delivers all we could ask for in an ownership partner to help us continue the history,” said Penguins CEO David Morehouse.

