FSG, the owners of Liverpool, are dealing with a problem in the United States as a result of an unexpected increase.

Fenway Sports Group and Major League Baseball are facing a headache ahead of the 2022 season, and Liverpool principle owner John W Henry will play a significant role in the coming weeks.

When the Boston Red Sox came within a whisker of winning their fifth World Series under FSG ownership in October, Henry declared that his team was “ahead of schedule,” an accomplishment that would have ranked among the greatest of their 19 years in Massachusetts, given how little was expected of the Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.

They were defeated 4-2 in six games by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and the Astros are now vying for baseball’s most prestigious trophy, taking on the Atlanta Braves.

However, as soon as the final pitch of this MLB season is thrown, the focus will move to what will happen next season, and when owners will be able to plan, with the prospect of the first player strike since 1994 looming large.

And, as a member of MLB’s labor policy committee, Henry will have a say in how the upcoming season is structured.

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires at the end of this season, and a new one must be negotiated.

The CBA is in place to protect players’ rights and establish things like meal allowances and travel rules, as well as salary ceilings and how team revenues are split.

There have been eight labor conflicts in Major League Baseball since the first CBA was implemented in 1968, with some including strike action that wiped out an entire postseason.

However, it hasn’t happened in the last 27 years, though there’s a rising concern that this could change in the 2022 season.

The issue is that the players, who are members of the MLBPA, want a larger portion of the income generated by the league since the last CBA was signed.

The MLB’s income had climbed from just over $9 billion in to just over $10 billion in, excluding the severely COVID-19-affected 2020 season. “The summary has come to an end.”