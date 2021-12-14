FSG partner and potential Liverpool ‘future owner’ discloses audacious transfer agenda.

In March, RedBird Capital Partners acquired an 11 percent share in Fenway Sports Group, giving them a holding in a second European football club to add to their portfolio.

RedBird took a stake in the interests of FSG’s whole enterprise, which includes Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox as its crown jewels, by becoming a partner in the $750 million transaction.

It was the result of RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale and his business companion, baseball analytics guru and’moneyball’ pioneer Billy Beane, and FSG executives declining to proceed with a 20-25 percent equity purchase by Cardinale and Beane’s special purpose acquisition company RedBall. That agreement, which might have seen FSG go public on the New York Stock Exchange, fell through at the turn of the year.

Private investment was seen as the best option, and an agreement was quickly reached with RedBird, which had bought a controlling 85 percent stake in Toulouse in the summer of 2020.

The money was never intended to supplement Liverpool’s or the Red Sox’s spending power on players; instead, it was set aside to let infrastructural projects in Liverpool and Boston, such as the Anfield Road renovation, to proceed despite the pandemic’s impact.

With the recent purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team, it also allowed for the addition of a new sporting team to the FSG empire.

Cardinale and RedBird have also purchased a small investment in Malaga, a Spanish club, and are looking for further opportunities in European football.

Cardinale was asked whether he could see himself as a Liverpool owner in the future during a speech at the Financial Times’ Business of Sport Summit in New York in October.

Cardinale made it plain that it wasn’t the reason for the investment or anything on the horizon, but he didn’t completely rule it out as a future possibility, calling it a “luxury.”

