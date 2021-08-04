FSG must face the ‘impossible’ £360 million transfer truth at Liverpool thanks to Jack Grealish and Man City.

“Unfortunately, we will not be purchasing any strikers. It’s unthinkable.”

Pep Guardiola’s words from April, as Manchester City prepared for life without Sergio Aguero.

“We are not going to buy a striker at these costs. The Spaniard stressed to reporters, “We can’t afford it.” “It’s not going to happen because it’s impossible.” Every club faces financial difficulties, and we are no exception.”

To be fair to Guardiola, despite having a £100 million deal for England captain Harry Kane rejected, City are yet to sign a striker this summer.

When you consider the choices they already have, that doesn’t seem to apply to an arguably superfluous attacking midfielder.

Even if you wanted to give Guardiola the benefit of the doubt back in April when he made such assertions, you can’t now with the news that Jack Grealish is close to joining Man City.

Sure, they might not be able to afford a striker, especially because Kane and Erling Haaland are the most high-profile possibilities on the market and are expected to cost much more.

But don’t call it poor when you can spend £100 million on two separate players this summer.

Even without Aguero, City’s attacking ranks are among the best in the Premier League, with Raheem Sterling (£49 million), Gabriel Jesus (£31 million), Kevin De Bruyne (£55 million), Bernardo Silva (£43.5 million), Ferran Torres (£20.8 million), Riyad Mahrez (£60 million), and Phil Foden (free) among their options in the final third.

Despite the fact that the latter came through the club’s academy, the aforementioned hextet cost City well under £260 million.

And they’d still be happy to sign Grealish or Kane for £100 million.

Although there has been talk over the futures of players like Riyad Mahrez, who will also miss a couple of games in January due to Algerian Africa Cup of Nations duty, City’s strength-in-depth remains unrivaled.

When compared to Liverpool’s own ranks, it’s clear how different a financial stratosphere their nearest opponents compete in.

Jurgen Klopp can boast superior numbers in terms of bodies, but the drop-off from his starting XI to his is significant.