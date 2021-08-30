FSG missed out on five Liverpool transfer targets – and what happened next.

It might be a difficult pill to take if you miss out on a signing.

If that person goes on to have success elsewhere, clubs will be disappointed that they were unable to complete a deal. However, this isn’t always the case.

There are numerous examples of moves that teams have profited from missing out on because a better option became available later.

In the case of Liverpool, there have been instances of sorrow and relief throughout the last 12 months.

Here’s a look back at five players who the team was unable to sign during this time period.

Liverpool had a £10 million deal for left-back Jamal Lewis rejected by Norwich City last summer as the club looked for a replacement for Andy Robertson.

Instead, the Reds focused on Kostas Tsimikas, who arrived at Anfield in a £11.75 million deal from Olympiacos.

Lewis eventually left Carrow Road for Newcastle United, signing a £15 million deal at St James’ Park.

Last season, he made 26 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions.

Liverpool have been chasing Werner since 2017 and were considered serious contenders to capture him in the summer of 2020.

According to the Athletic, Werner had met with Jurgen Klopp and was intending to look for a home in Merseyside at the end of the Bundesliga season, as he expected to join Liverpool.

But that soon changed when the Reds refused to fulfill the German’s £54 million release clause, causing the 25-year-old to change his mind.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were ready to do just that and sealed a deal.

Werner’s time at Stamford Bridge has been a mixed bag. Despite winning the Champions League in his debut season, Romelu Lukaku’s arrival has cast doubt on his future after only a year.

When the Reds rushed for Diogo Jota from Wolves last summer, Ismaila Sarr was overlooked.

Watford were thought to be asking for more than £40 million for the Senegalese winger, pushing the Reds to look for a player with more Premier League experience and a similar price.

Sarr stayed at Watford last season, assisting the Hornets in regaining Premier League status.

The 23-year-old is still staying at the Vicarage. “The summary has come to an end.”