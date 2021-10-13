FSG may already begun looking for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

When a club has as rich a history as Liverpool has, a little nostalgia is unavoidable from time to time.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account published a short, animated film explaining the origins of the club’s renowned boot room earlier this week.

The club’s coaches would congregate there to pick opponents’ brains and plot how they would dominate football at home and abroad.

The boot room was also a great place for future managers to develop their skills. Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, and Roy Evans were among the guys who spent time there before going on to become the manager of Liverpool and lead the club to multiple trophies.

Succession planning has fallen out of favor in recent years. Pako Ayesteran officially departed the club after a falling out with Rafa Benitez 14 years ago this week, while more recently, Zeljko Buvac and Jurgen Klopp parted ways.

The exits of the deputies came as a shock because both pairs had worked together for almost a decade.

During Klopp’s tenure, he also saw Pep Lijnders depart the club, but the Dutchman returned following a period with NEC Nijmegen and quickly established himself as a vital figure at Liverpool, helping them to become world champions.

While the boot room itself may be gone, could the Reds’ ‘promotion from within’ concept be revived when they next need to choose a manager?

It’s a possibility, according to the oddsmakers.

Lijnders is in second place after Steven Gerrard for the position of permanent Liverpool manager, with Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann the only other individuals actually in contention.

Fenway Sports Group, as John Henry recently put it, “doesn’t listen” to outside noise and will, therefore, make their own collective decision as to who will succeed Klopp when the time comes.

When you consider how involved Lijnders has gotten in club media activity, it’s simple to conclude that he’s being groomed for the top job.

Since the start of the season, the Dutchman has been holding press conferences for Liverpool’s League Cup games. “The summary has come to an end.”