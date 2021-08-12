FSG may allow players who are in line for a statue outside Anfield to depart the city.

The fact that Jordan Henderson’s future was uncertain was something no Liverpool fan expected to hear this summer.

The Reds captain’s current deal has two years left on it, taking him to the age of 33, but he wants greater clarity on his role at the club, with talks now at a stalemate.

FSG, Liverpool’s owners, have a number of pressing contract issues to resolve, but it’s logical that Henderson would want his own future protected after leading the team to Premier League and Champions League victory.

On the Blood Red podcast, Sean Bradbury commented, “I can see why from the Henderson standpoint, pressing the issue a bit now is perhaps the appropriate thing to do.”

“A new contract with Liverpool would keep him there for the rest of his career.

“That is not without reason; he is a Liverpool icon, a wonderful captain, and there is a case to be made that he is the finest captain of the modern Liverpool era.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a statue of him was erected outside Anfield someday.

“You want to see Henderson’s loyalty and quality rewarded, and you never want to see someone like him leave, but FSG has other priorities.”

“What matters to them is Liverpool and what goes on in the group. Sentiment and feeling are important aspects of football, but they are difficult to manage in the cold light of the corporate world where these financial decisions are made.”

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep his captain after losing another member of his four-man strong leadership group, Gini Wijnaldum, to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite being linked with PSG and Atletico Madrid, Henderson is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer, but the fact that his contract impasse has been made public means this is more than a tempest in a teacup.

“You do see things like this occurring now that it’s become public, don’t you?” Bradbury added.

“Agents and representatives disseminate information to the public in any way they can in order to further an agenda.

“I just don’t think that’s Henderson’s personality, but that’s the fact.”

The summary comes to a close.

”