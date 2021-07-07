FSG, LeBron James, and how Nike could be able to assist Liverpool in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

There are few players in football right now who are more enticing than Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is the poster boy for European football, the young face who will likely replace the vacuum left by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they hang up their boots. He is only 22 years old and already has a terrifying goal record and a World Cup winner medal to his name.

In terms of football, he is the type of player that any manager in the world would want in their squad; even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would surely covet his services, with the prospect of adding one of the best in the world to an already potent arsenal of attacking weaponry a hugely exciting prospect.

PSG has a year left on Mbappe’s contract, and the French champions may have to decide whether to cash in while they can before losing their most coveted asset for nothing in the summer of 2022.

Both Mbappe the brand and Mbappe the footballer will have to be considered.

Nike and Mbappe have become friends as a result of their partnership with PSG, with Nike employing their Air Jordan brand to market the club’s clothing to a wide range of demographics, capitalising on Paris’s power as a lifestyle brand.

PSG’s new outlet in terms of merchandising will almost certainly be a lucrative collaboration for Nike, and on-field success isn’t as important as it may be for certain clubs. More than PSG winning the Ligue 1 title again, Mbappe and Neymar Jr are a big component of their marketing strategy.

However, Nike now sees value in their new partnership with Liverpool, a multi-year arrangement worth £30 million per year that may grow to £75 million per year thanks to 20% royalties to the Reds on the sale of branded items.

Access to a Nike customer list that includes tennis great Serena Williams, rapper Drake, and basketball legend LeBron James opens up new business opportunities.

James, a Liverpool fan, purchased a 2% interest in the company for £4.7 million. The summary comes to a close.