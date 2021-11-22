FSG is getting closer to completing a £638 million takeover of Liverpool.

As the owners of Liverpool FC, Fenway Sports Group, go closer to completing a deal to buy a controlling position in the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League, the genuine question is why?

FSG owns the Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox, two of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, with a combined value of roughly £5.4 billion.

They already have a lot on their plate with the NASCAR team RFK Racing, as well as Fenway Sports Group Real Estate, Fenway Sports Management, and the NESN regional TV network.

However, as the world slowly recovers from the virus that wreaked havoc on sports, FSG has been fast to plan for the future.

FSG has been making attempts to position themselves at the forefront at a time when capital is seeking sports and vice versa.

The first was a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners for 11% of FSG’s overall business, followed by a $725 million investment in LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment company, which also included RedBird and Nike.

Adding more sports teams has always been and will continue to be a priority.

If and when the Penguins transaction is finalized, the focus will shift to other organizations that may join the fold in the future, such as those in the NBA or a European football club.

FSG, on the other hand, chose the Penguins after scouring the market across sports and leagues for a match for their business and style of doing things. According to people familiar with the situation, FSG was the driving force behind the decision.

The Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup twice, were not actively hunting for a buyer in the previous five years, according to reports.

FSG stepped on the scene with an offer that seemed too good to pass up for Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who bought the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, with Lemieux taking a part in the team due to a £30 million payment owed to him.

The has a stated value of £845 million (£638 million).