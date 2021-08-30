FSG has warned Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that Luis Suarez must learn his lesson.

Is it a two-point loss or a one-point gain? It could be interpreted in either direction.

With Chelsea having ten men, I believe it was a missed chance. This should go without saying. However, we would have had a better chance of winning if they had persisted with 11 men in the second half, as it was essentially an attack vs. defense training exercise.

You have to give Chelsea full credit, which is something I don’t like to do. They defended wonderfully, but we may have played into their hands by doing certain things incorrectly around the box.

When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that Liverpool is the clear favorite. We had far more shots on target, on goal, blocked shots, and possession, but you have to make it count. You genuinely do.

Because they were giving us the opportunity, I thought we should have shot more from 20-25 yards. With the exception of one or two crosses when Jota came close to scoring, they dealt with all of the crosses.

When Jota came on, I thought he made a difference. He’s a professional boxer. Bobby didn’t appear to have a chance to score in the game. Unfortunately, he was taken off, because Jota looked like he was going to score on two or three occasions, and you need that box player sometimes.

When we had chances in the second half, Chelsea definitely deserved a little bit of luck. I was quite impressed with the way they defended and maintained their shape.

Van Dijk and Matip, in particular, impressed me. When Lukaku rolled Matip, he only did one thing. Matip was merely attempting to be clever, but he was otherwise fantastic, and Van Dijk was outstanding.

There is nothing you can do to stop them from achieving their goal. You can’t stop it since it’s a well-worked corner. The only other blunder occurred when Mount made it through.

The sending off tainted the game as a whole. It’s a penalty and a dismissal, so follow the regulations. I couldn’t believe all of Chelsea’s hullabaloo. I spotted it 150 yards up in the stands before Anthony Taylor did, and I was 150 yards away. He didn’t do it. “The summary has come to an end.”