FSG graded every single one of Liverpool’s 72 new players, from Luis Suarez to Ibrahima Konate.

Over £800 million has been spent over eleven years, 22 transfer windows, 72 first-team acquisitions.

Since taking control of Liverpool in October 2010, Fenway Sports Group has been assessed on their ability in the transfer market more than nearly anything else.

There have been some blunders, some inspiring business, some great deals, and some costly disasters.

And here we rank (out of 10) each of Liverpool’s purchases throughout the American owners’ tenure, taking into account their cost, impact, and, in some cases, the monies raised by their departure.

The Premier League has once again let down Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Suarez (£22.8 million, Ajax) 9, Andy Carroll (Newcastle United, £35 million) 4 Suarez may have caused a few issues during his time at Anfield, but his talent was undeniable, especially during the 2013/14 season. Carroll, who was brought in after Fernando Torres was sold to Chelsea, will always hold a special place in Reds fans’ hearts for his FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton, but injuries and form made him a costly failure.

Jordan Henderson (£16 million, Sunderland) Charlie Adam (£6.75m, Blackpool) is ranked tenth. Alexander Doni, number four (free) 5, Aston Villa’s Stewart Downing (£18.5 million) 6, Newcastle United’s Jose Enrique (£6 million) 6, Sebastian Coates (Nacional, £4.9m) Craig Bellamy, No. 5 (free) 7 Summer in Comolli. Even though Downing went on to be man of the match in the League Cup final in 2012 before becoming a left-back under Brendan Rodgers, only Henderson delivered actual value for money. Enrique was adequate, but Adam, Coates, and the hapless Doni – any Blackburn Rovers fans out there? – were not. Bellamy, who was in his second stay with the team, performed an excellent job.

Jordan Ibe (£500,000, Wycombe Wanderers) joined the club in January 2012. 8, Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Carlos Teixeira (£830,000) 5 When Ibe broke into the first team, he vowed to be the new Raheem Sterling, but he fell short of expectations. Nonetheless, Liverpool’s £15 million fee for his services makes his signing remarkably foresighted. Teixeira made eight appearances, scoring once, and was on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s debut game, but he was never going to make the cut.

Summer 2012Fabio Borini (Roma, £10.4 million) 4, Joe Allen (Swansea City, £15 million) 7, Oussama Assaidi (Heerenveen, £3 million) Nuri Sahin is number two (loan, Real Madrid). “The summary has come to an end.”