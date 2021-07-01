FSG and Liverpool might develop a new transfer relationship to locate the next Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool has built partnerships with a number of clubs in the past on their way to become one of the most successful transfer teams in the world.

Southampton was one, with several stars signed from the south coast, and there are numerous linkages with the Red Bull team.

Those ties have even been entwined with players like Sadio Mane, who played for the Saints between Red Bull Salzburg and his move to Anfield.

Given how far Liverpool has developed, Michael Edwards and his Liverpool recruitment staff have inclined to move beyond Southampton these days, often buying players from a different echelon of club.

Links with other clubs, on the other hand, are still quite significant, and creating more could prove fruitful in the future.

On the Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams noted, “Sampdoria have been interesting for a few years now.”

“They usually finish in the middle of the Serie A standings, but if you look at some of the acquisitions they’ve made in recent years, you’ll notice some big names.”

“They signed Milan Skriniar, who recently won the league with Inter Milan, from MSK Zilina.

“They paid around £2.7 million for Lucas Torreira, who then moved to Arsenal for over £25 million.”

“Patrik Schick is another – he’s had a good Euros – and he was signed for around £4m or slightly under from Sparta Prague.

“Joachim Andersen had a fine season on loan from Lyon at Fulham, but he was picked up by Sampdoria from Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie for slightly over £1 million.

“They’re basically a tremendously smart, well-run club with a lot of guys that go on to have successful European careers.”

“They usually finish eighth or ninth in the table, which is why they aren’t talked about as much.”

“However, they have bought a number of players who are now competing at a much higher level when it comes to recruitment.”

Former Sampdoria footballer Bruno Fernandes is also on the list.

So too are the likes of Keita Balde, Antonio Candreva, Dennis Praet, Dusan Zapata and Fabio Quagliarella, among others.

Several of the players on that list have been connected with Liverpool, including Fernandes. The summary comes to a close.