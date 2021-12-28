From the World Cup to the Rio Carnival, there will be six major events in 2022.

Here are six events that will likely define the coming year, ranging from the World Cup in Qatar to the US midterm elections.

From February 4 to 20, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics, which will be held under some of the most stringent conditions for a big athletic event since the outbreak began.

Everyone attending, even competitors, must be properly vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine and will be enclosed in a “closed-loop” bubble from the minute they arrive in Beijing.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, there will be spectators, but ticket sales will only be available to Chinese citizens.

Activists are asking for a diplomatic boycott of China because of the country’s human rights record, with the fate of tennis star Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party politician of sexual assault, adding to Beijing’s woes.

After being canceled last year due to the epidemic, Rio de Janeiro is seeking to resurrect its famous carnival from February 25 to March 1.

Hard-hit The number of viral deaths in Brazil has significantly decreased, with more than 62 percent of the country’s 213 million people now completely vaccinated.

Samba schools in Rio are commencing rehearsals for their big parades, and more than 500 groups have registered to stage “blocos,” or gigantic street festivals.

Over two million people, a quarter of whom are foreigners, normally flock to the famed seaside city for the party.

Mayor Eduardo Paes, a self-proclaimed carnival enthusiast, said no social separation regulations or face masks would be enforced.

“Who would keep their distance during the carnival if everyone had been vaccinated? It would be absurd to even inquire, “he stated “I would be the first to defy the regulations.” Authorities have said, however, that the event will be determined by the outcome of the Covid-19 elections, with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro opposing the return of carnivals.

After its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic, the iconic British music festival returns for genuine in June for the first time since 2019.

A increase of Covid infections in the United Kingdom meant that the five-day extravaganza in 2021 could only be live-streamed, with Coldplay headlining.

On June 24, Billie Eilish, 19, will become the renowned Pyramid Stage’s youngest headliner, while Diana Ross will headline the “Legends” slot on June 26.

President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, is anticipated to win a historic third term in office when the Communist Party’s 20th congress convenes in the autumn of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.