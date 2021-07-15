From the United States of America, a gold medal was awarded in 1984. Olympic Basketball Team to be Sold for $70,000

A gold medal from the 1984 United States Olympic Games. According to the Associated Press, the Olympic men’s basketball team is likely to sell for around $70,000 at RR Auction in Boston.

Coach Bobby Knight led the gold-medal-winning team, which included future NBA players Michael Jordan, Chris Mullin, and Patrick Ewing. With an 8-0 record, the club averaged over 95 points each game while holding their opponents to under 63 points per game.

RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston remarked, “Anything from the United States basketball team—and the 1980 men’s hockey team—always generates a lot of interest.”

The medal was originally acquired by a collector who purchased it directly from a team member, but Livingston stated that the player’s name would be kept private. The medal was then committed to be auctioned by the collector.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Winners did not receive gold medals when the first modern Olympics were staged in Athens in 1896, as they will later this month when the Tokyo Games begin. Instead, they were awarded silver, with bronze going to the runners-up. For third place, there were no medals.

One of those extremely rare first-place silver medals will be auctioned off on Thursday in an Olympics-themed auction.

RR Auction’s approximately 200-lot sale includes numerous Olympic torches, including one that was used during last year’s torch relay before being stopped down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, interest is at an all-time high,” Livingston added.

Given its rarity, the 1896 silver medal is projected to sell for around $75,000, according to Livingston. Unlike today’s massive Olympics, which involve thousands of athletes competing in hundreds of events, the 1896 Olympiad featured just roughly 250 participants—all men—from just over a dozen countries competing in ten sports.

A bronze medal from the same year is likely to cost around $40,000 when auctioned.

Unfortunately, the names of the medal winners have been lost to the passage of time, according to Livingston.

A gold medal won by Swedish wrestler Ivar Johansson in the 1932 Summer Games in Los Angeles and a silver medal won by Bill “Rabbit” Thomson as a member of the Canadian hockey team in the 1936 Winter Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany are among the other objects for sale.

Torches from the 1994 Winter Olympics are among the items for sale. This is a condensed version of the information.