From the next Sami Hyypia to a youngster bought from Barcelona, what happened to Liverpool’s Football Manager wonderkids?

Liverpool has one of the best academy systems in the world, generating a plethora of brilliant players over the years.

During Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield, players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Nico Williams, Harry Wilson, Rhian Brewster, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever, Caoimhin Kelleher, Billy Koumetio, and others have benefited from the Reds’ successful academy.

A handful of those players have moved on to greener pastures, but Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Nico, Rhys Williams, and Kelleher are still in and around Klopp’s first-team group, competing for the biggest prizes in club football.

What happened to all the other former Liverpool wonderkids, with the club generating so many bright children every year?

We’ve gathered a group of previously talented Liverpool teenagers to find out what happened to them when they left the club.

Hobbs, Jack

Defense: central defender

English nationality

5 appearances for Liverpool

Hobbs joined Liverpool at a young age and helped the Reds win the FA Youth Cup in 2005/06 alongside Jay Spearing and Adam Hammill.

On his first appearance for Liverpool, the kid made an immediate impact, starting alongside Sami Hyypia in a 2-1 League Cup win over Cardiff City.

“I can see a lot of myself in him,” Hyypia said after the game. I believe he possesses similar abilities to mine, but he is superior to me when I was 19.”

Hobbs went on to make his first league appearance for Liverpool against Bolton Wanderers in the second half, replacing club legend Jamie Carragher.

Hobbs was loaned to Scunthorpe United the next season, followed by another loan to Leicester City the following season, eventually signing a permanent deal with the Foxes.

Hobbs later played for Hull City, Nottingham Forest, and Bolton Wanderers, among other clubs. Hobbs is now 33 years old and works as an assistant coach for Lincoln City’s academy.

Mikel San Jose is a Colombian footballer.

Defender/Midfielder is a position in which you can play both defense and midfield.

Spanish nationality

Liverpool has made a total of 0 appearances.

The 18-year-old was bought by Liverpool from Athletic Bilbao in 2007, and has since established himself as a prominent player for the club's reserve squad.