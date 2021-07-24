From inside his own half, the ex-Liverpool striker scores an extra-time wondergoal.

Former Liverpool teenager Glen McAuley hit a wondergoal in stoppage time of extra time for Republic of Ireland side Athlone Town to send the game to penalties.

It was his debut game for the Irish national team, and he scored a hat-trick in an eight-goal thriller.

Waterford had restored the lead and appeared to have put the tie to bed only a minute before, but with 94 minutes on the clock, the attacker was teed up on the edge of his centre-circle and lobbed goalkeeper Paul Martin.

As McAuley’s strike ignited wild celebrations, his teammates and the commentary team couldn’t believe what they’d just seen.

The encounter included four red cards and both managers were sent to the stands, but McAuley’s hat-trick was in vain as they were defeated on penalties by the six-time League of Ireland champions.

The 21-year-old spent three years with the Reds, playing for the Reds U18s alongside Curtis Jones, Rhian Brewster, and Rhys Williams, and captaining the side on his 18th birthday in 2018.

He scored 15 goals in 21 games for the youth in his first season, including four braces.

He went on to make 46 appearances for the U18s, scoring 21 goals, and 17 appearances for the U23s, but failed to score.

After struggling to gain game time with Bohemians, he moved to Athlone Town.