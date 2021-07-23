From Coco Gauff to Sha’carri Richardson, here are the athletes that will be missing the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will feature almost 11,300 participants, however there will be a notable list of absentees owing to the coronavirus pandemic or other personal reasons.

Coco Gauff, a famous tennis player in the United States, said on Sunday that she will not be flying to Japan after testing positive for COVID-19, joining Serena Williams as one of the Americans who will be watching the Olympics on TV.

Williams, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, however, withdrew from the Games for personal reasons, unlike Gauff.

“I made my Olympic decision for a variety of reasons,” the 39-year-old American told reporters at a press conference before the start of Wimbledon in June.

“I truly don’t want to […] I’m not in the mood to go into them today. Perhaps another time. Sorry. […]

“It’s [the Olympic Games]been a fantastic location for me in the past, but I haven’t thought about it in a long time, so I’m not going to worry about it now.”

Tennis legends Gauff and Williams aren’t the only ones who won’t be in Tokyo. Roger Federer withdrew from the Olympics on July 13 due to persistent knee injury setbacks.

After missing the majority of last season due to two knee operations, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was defeated in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon earlier this month.

“Unfortunately, I had a setback with my knee during the grass court season, and I have accepted that I will have to retire from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” he stated on Twitter.

Rafael Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, had declared earlier in June that he will not be competing in Tokyo after “listening to his body.”

“The Olympic Games have always meant a lot and they have always been a priority as a sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wishes to live,” the Spaniard stated in a lengthy statement released on Twitter on June 17.

“I personally had the opportunity to live through three of them and had the pleasure of carrying my country’s flag.”

LeBron James and Stephen Curry both opted out of the Olympics in basketball, while James Harden was ruled out due to a hamstring injury in June.

Kevin Love, a forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was a member of the Team USA team that won gold at the Olympics last week. This is a condensed version of the information.