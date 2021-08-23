From 1996 through 2016, how much did Kobe Bryant earn as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers?

How much did Kobe Bryant earn as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016?

Kobe Bryant, better known as the “Black Mamba,” was a legendary basketball player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20-year NBA career. He was richly rewarded for his outstanding achievements on the court during his two-decade stint with the team.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryant has acquired a massive net worth of $600 million since his professional basketball debut in 1996. During the height of his career, he earned an annual average salary of more than $30 million.

Over the course of his 20-year NBA career, the Black Mamba amassed a wealth of $323 million in contract salaries alone, according to Spotrac. He earned more than $20 million every year from 2008 till his retirement in 2016.

In the 1996 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected the Black Mamba as the 13th overall pick as a shooting guard. His first contract with the team was worth $3.5 million over three years. Bryant became one of the highest-paid athletes in team sports history during his retirement year. He was the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer and won five NBA championships, according to Forbes.

According to reports, the basketball legend’s massive net worth included $350 million in revenues from various endorsement deals. In 2014, Bryant invested $6 million in BodyArmor in exchange for a 10% share in the company. He and entrepreneur Jeff Stibel co-founded a $100 million venture capital fund in 2016 to invest in technology, media, and data startups.

When Coca-Cola bought a stake in BodyArmor in August 2018, the firm was valued at $2 billion. Thanks to this arrangement, Bryant’s $6 million became $200 million on paper before taxes.

Bryant, on the other hand, perished tragically in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. According to National Today, the Black Mamba’s legacy will live for a year after his untimely passing, with the first annual Kobe Bryant Day slated for Aug. 24, 2021.