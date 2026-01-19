Frigid Weather Adds Drama to Bears vs Rams Playoff Clash

Soldier Field became the ultimate proving ground on Sunday, January 19, 2026, as the Chicago Bears hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a playoff matchup that not only pitted two NFL heavyweights against each other, but also tested the resilience of both teams and their fans against a brutal winter storm. With an NFC Championship berth at stake, the conditions made the game just as much about surviving the elements as it was about the competition on the field.

Frigid Cold and High Winds Shape the Game

As the game kicked off, the temperature hovered around 17 to 21 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills dipping to as low as 8 degrees, leaving even the most dedicated football fans bundled in layers of clothing. Snow showers were forecast, and with gusts reaching 27 mph, passing the football would be a challenge for both teams. The Chicago faithful, however, were unfazed, embracing the frigid weather that often gives their Bears a home-field advantage.

“We thrive in the cold. This is what we do,” said Joey Gigliotti, a lifelong Bears fan. The Rams, on the other hand, are not accustomed to the bone-chilling temperatures, having faltered in similar conditions last season. Their previous playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles had been marred by costly turnovers, a fate they hoped to avoid this time around.

Despite the hostile weather, DraftKings Sportsbook still favored the Rams by 3.5 points, signaling the clash of offensive firepower. With quarterbacks Matthew Stafford for the Rams and Caleb Williams for the Bears, the outcome of the game would depend heavily on ball security and adapting to the extreme conditions.

Fan Dedication and Traditions Shine Through

The icy air did little to dampen the spirits of Chicago’s loyal fans, who braved the weather in droves. Tailgaters packed the parking lots early, including Ruth Moriarty, who brought her son to Soldier Field to honor her late husband on what would have been his 40th birthday. “I think he would be so excited for his son to be here,” Moriarty shared, a sentiment that reflected the deep, family-rooted tradition of Bears fandom.

Among the crowd, viral personality Brandon Martinez—dubbed the “Cheese Grater Guy” for his antics during a previous Bears game—showed up with a Rams piñata, adding a touch of humor to the festive tailgate atmosphere. “We’re going to take care of it right now,” Martinez joked, holding a taco of birria and sharing drinks out of horns with fellow fans.

The Bears organization also ensured fan comfort, providing warming stations throughout Soldier Field and selling hot beverages and chili. Fans were encouraged to dress in multiple layers, bring blankets, and stay hydrated despite the freezing conditions.

The winner of this hard-fought contest would advance to the NFC Championship, where a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks awaited. With history, weather, and football on the line, neither team could afford to let the cold dictate their fate. The real story of the night may have been the unwavering spirit of Chicago’s fans, who proved that nothing—not even a brutal winter storm—could freeze their passion for the Bears.