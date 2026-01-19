Frigid NFC Divisional Showdown: Rams vs. Bears

In a game where the elements will play a pivotal role, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Soldier Field on January 18, 2026, to face the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round. The game holds major implications as both teams vie for a spot in the NFC Championship, with a high-stakes matchup featuring explosive offenses and icy conditions expected to make for a memorable playoff clash.

Chilly Conditions Set the Stage

As temperatures in Chicago dip to a bone-chilling 19°F, the wind chill makes it feel like a daunting -5°F, with gusts expected to reach 33 mph. A 70% chance of snow only adds to the frigid atmosphere. The weather will be a major factor in this contest, and both teams are aware that the conditions could heavily influence the outcome.

The Bears, familiar with the harsh winter conditions, have played three games this season in temperatures at or below freezing, winning two of those. The Rams, however, have had a more mixed record in the cold, with a 2-2 mark in freezing conditions under head coach Sean McVay since 2017. This environment promises to challenge both teams’ ability to perform in extreme weather.

The game, set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST (6:30 p.m. ET), will be broadcast on NBC, with play-by-play by Mike Tirico and analysis from Cris Collinsworth. Streaming will be available via Fubo and Peacock. The Bears, as the NFC’s No. 2 seed, secured a dramatic Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Rams, seeded fifth, battled through a tense game against the Carolina Panthers to earn their spot in this divisional round.

Key Players and Matchup Insights

Los Angeles will rely heavily on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) during the regular season. Stafford is one game away from matching Aaron Rodgers’ record for consecutive playoff games with at least two touchdown passes. A key factor for the Rams is wide receiver Puka Nacua, who scored two touchdowns in the Wild Card victory, showing his ability to be a dual threat in both the passing and rushing games.

On the Bears’ side, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has proven his mettle. Despite a shaky start in his playoff debut, where he threw two interceptions and no touchdowns through three quarters, Williams rallied with 361 passing yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Green Bay, helping the Bears complete a 25-point comeback. He’s looking to tie the franchise record of seven consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes, a feat previously achieved by Erik Kramer in 1995. Williams is also attempting to become one of the few Bears quarterbacks to win multiple playoff games in a single season.

With both teams boasting powerful offenses, the battle at Soldier Field is set to showcase a clash of firepower. For the Rams, Stafford and Nacua’s connections will be key, while the Bears will look to Williams to continue his remarkable playoff rise. Chicago’s receiving corps faces challenges, particularly with second-year standout Rome Odunze listed as questionable due to a foot injury, putting added pressure on DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus to step up in a big way.

Historically, the Bears have the edge in the all-time series, winning 23 of the 37 meetings. However, the Rams have been more successful in recent postseason encounters, with Los Angeles favored to win as road favorites. The betting market reflects a tight contest, with the Rams opening as 3.5-point favorites, before settling at -3.5. The over/under has decreased from 51.5 to 48.5, likely due to the harsh weather forecast. ESPN’s analytics give the Rams a 61.9% chance to win, while the Bears sit at 38.1%. Still, analysts like Jeremy Cluff of The Arizona Republic and Jake Matson of Asbury Park Press have suggested the Bears could pull off an upset, citing Chicago’s home-field advantage and momentum.

With both teams healthy, except for Odunze’s status, the game promises to be a thrilling spectacle of grit, determination, and talent. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship, while the loser will face a long offseason.