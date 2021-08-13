Friends demand that China release an Australian journalist detained in China.

Friends and former coworkers of imprisoned Australian journalist Cheng Lei demanded her “immediate release” on Friday, a year after she was detained by Chinese officials in secret.

Cheng, who was formerly a regular personality on the state-run CGTN’s English-language channel, vanished without a trace in August 2020.

Her family had been unaware of her whereabouts for seven months, until Chinese authorities disclosed she had been jailed for allegedly “supplying state secrets overseas.”

Friends and former coworkers wrote an open letter on Friday expressing their “deep worries for her health, safety, and care during her ongoing detention.”

The group, which includes numerous notable Australian journalists and former CGTN employees, stated, “We are convinced she has done nothing illegal.”

“We are concerned about the safety of her two young children, ages nine and eleven. They’ve been separated from her for more than a year, and she hasn’t spoken to them since her arrest.”

The letter stated, “We are demanding for her quick release and repatriation to Australia to be reunited with her children.”

China is one of the most notorious jailers of journalists in the world. The Communist Party, which is in power, restricts freedom of expression severely.

More than 100 journalists and bloggers are now detained in Chinese jails, according to Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organization, while more than a dozen international journalists have lately been expelled.

Cheng’s imprisonment has sparked conjecture that it was politically motivated or tit-for-tat reprisal due to the timing and lack of information about the allegations.

Cheng’s detention came as Australia-China ties deteriorated, and numerous Chinese state-run media journalists fled the country following a police investigation into foreign influence operations.

Beijing opposes Australia’s use of foreign interference laws to prevent Chinese investment in critical areas, as well as Canberra’s demand for an independent probe into the origins of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Cheng, who was born in Hunan province and emigrated to Australia as a child, returned to China in 2012 to join the national broadcaster.