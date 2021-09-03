Free agent veteran guards get to work out with the Mavericks, according to NBA rumors.

On Thursday, September 2, three NBA veterans allegedly got to work out with the Dallas Mavericks.

Isaiah Thomas, the ex-Celtic guard, looks to have made the best impression of the three.

With the Mavs, Thomas, Lance Stephenson, and Monta Ellis are aiming to make a return in the NBA.

Any of them would also get the chance to play alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

However, Thomas appeared to be in excellent shape in a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Although nothing is set in stone, this could be the break that the 5-foot-9 guard has been waiting for.

The 32-year-old has battled to reclaim the form that made Boston Celtics fans adore him. Since then, he’s played for five different teams, but he’s rarely had the opportunity to demonstrate the same level of skill.

The All-Star guard appeared in 179 games with the Celtics over three seasons, averaging 24.7 points, 6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.

It was the finest performance for the tiny player in the league when compared to his previous NBA experiences.

When he was still with the Celtics, a hip injury put an end to all of that. Thomas has been trying, but he hasn’t had much luck.

Thomas was on the verge of rejoining with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a recent source.

All of it went up in smoke when the Lakers signed Rajon Rondo, another former Celtic.

Thomas rose to prominence after a handful of high-scoring outings in Pro-Am games. Apart from looking sleek in the eyes of spectators, one of them was lowering 81 points.

It drew James’ notice, and it spurred talk of a possible reunion in Hollywood. Thomas had the opportunity to work out with Mike James and Darren Collison of the Los Angeles Lakers.

All of those efforts were for naught when Rondo re-signed with the Memphis Grizzlies after agreeing to a buyout.

Thomas may bring senior leadership and energy off the bench for the Mavericks. But most importantly, he might assist Doncic in his development by teaching him some basketball fundamentals during the 2021-22 NBA season.