Frederico Chiesa’s proposal for Kylian Mbappe has been rejected by Liverpool.

Liverpool will hope to mount a more formidable title campaign against Manchester City this season than they did last year, when injuries destroyed their Premier League hopes.

The Reds’ pre-season program began last week, but who can we expect to see join them before the start of the 2021/22 season?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Mbappe, Kylian

The Reflection

In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumours, Kylian Mbappe is said to have made a decision about his future at PSG.

After his contract expired, the French international is expected to be the focus of a huge bidding battle.

Mbappe has told his manager, according to Marca, that he will not sign a new contract when his current one expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid has been a long-term suitor for the World Cup winner, while Liverpool has been connected with him.

Chiesa, Frederico

The Daily Star obtained information from the Italian daily Repubblica.

Liverpool has been linked with a move for Euro 2020 winner Frederico Chiesa, with some reports claiming that a deal has already been made.

According to Repubblica, the Reds have launched a massive £86 million bid for the Italy international.

Chiesa is said to have become a top target after his performance at the European Championship, where he guided Italy to victory and was named to the Team of the Tournament.

Niguez, Saul

The Mail on Sunday

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League rivals Manchester United believe they can sign Liverpool target Saul Niguez for £45 million.

United have surfaced as prospective bidders for Atletico Madrid’s Saul in recent days, as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer seeks to improve his midfield amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Paul Pogba.

Earlier this month, Barcelona saw a prospective swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann falling through.

Liverpool is also interested in the Spaniard and has been connected with a €40 million deal plus a player, but they are unlikely to buy until another midfielder is sold first.