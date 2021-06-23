Freddie Sears is excited about his second stint at Colchester United.

Colchester has recruited striker Freddie Sears and appointed assistant manager Alex Dyer.

Sears, 31, is back at the club for a second time after leaving for Ipswich in 2015.

With Colchester, he had his most productive years, scoring 12 League One goals in 2013-14 and 10 the following year, marking the former West Ham trainee’s only double-figure league seasons.

“Coming back to the stadium, getting back to the training facility, and seeing everyone again makes me feel special, and I’m ready to get going again,” he said on the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to get back in the gym with the guys and start the new season.”

Dyer, an ex-Kilmarnock manager, has been named as Hayden Mullins’ assistant manager.