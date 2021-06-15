Fratton Park in Portsmouth will undergo a multi-million pound renovation.

Fratton Park in Portsmouth will undergo a four-year multi-million pound refurbishment that will increase capacity to over 20,000 people.

The club has decided to incorporate the work into improvements to the North and South Stands “given the continued uncertainty over potential Covid-19 restrictions for the 2021/22 season.” Planning permission for a new Milton End was granted in August to accommodate more spectators and improve disabled access, but the club has decided to incorporate the work into improvements to the North and South Stands “given the continued uncertainty over potential Covid-19 restrictions for the 2021/22 season.”

To minimize spectator inconvenience, work on the North and South Stands will begin first, followed by the Milton End redevelopment, though the stadium will be at a reduced capacity throughout that period.

“Over the last few years, significant investment has been made to keep the stadium safe, including keeping the South and North stands open,” said chairman Michael Eisner.

“During this time, £10 million has already been spent, both in terms of infrastructure investment, strategic asset purchases, and Covid losses, with an additional £10 million commitment from myself for these works.

“While Fratton Park is an atmospheric stadium, it is also incredibly old, and we had reached a point where our capacity would be severely impacted due to the amount of work required internally at the ground.

“We have also committed to building a new Milton End, which will not only prevent this from happening in the future, but will also allow us to welcome more than 20,000 passionate fans back into the stadium.”